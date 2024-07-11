KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 – Police have reportedly secured a four-day remand order for a lorry driver in connection with a cyberbullying incident that allegedly led to the death of a social media influencer.

Advertisement

Sentul Police Chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahar was quoted saying that the 44-year-old suspect is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act.

These sections pertain to making statements intended to cause fear or alarm to the public and induce offences against public tranquillity, as well as the misuse of network facilities.

“We are also investigating the case under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act for insulting behaviour, be it in terms of using insulting or indecent words, language, or gestures, which is administered with the intention of disturbing peace or provoking someone else,” he was reported saying by New Straits Times.

Advertisement

It was previously reported that a second suspect in the cyberbullying case of the influencer has been detained in Setapak at 6:30pm yesterday.

Police have also obtained a remand extension for a female suspect allegedly linked to the suicide of the 30-year-old influencer.

The woman was arrested in Rawang at 1.45am on Monday.

Advertisement

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil had said the issue of cyberbullying on social media platforms will be presented to the Cabinet tomorrow to find the best solution, including legal and enforcement aspects.

The body of the 29-year-old female influencer was found at her home at around 11am on Friday last week, and her family has since lodged a police report over the matter.