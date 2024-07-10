KOTA BARU, July 10 — The Kelantan government plans to hold discussions with the state education department regarding reports of secondary school students using vapes containing “magic mushroom” liquid.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said they will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

“I will personally look into this issue as I have just been made aware of it, and we will engage in discussions with the relevant authorities,” he told reporters at the “Kelantan Membangun Bersama Islam” International Conference 2024 here today.

Mohamed Fadzli was responding to the statement by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in Parliament yesterday regarding a study conducted by the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital involving 152 students in Kelantan.

Saifuddin disclosed that the study revealed 65 per cent of the students involved were found vaping mixed with a substance known as magic mushrooms, which is considered more concerning than methamphetamine and syabu drugs. — Bernama

