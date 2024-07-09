KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Disciplinary action will be taken if there is evidence of ministers or agencies using government machinery during election campaigns, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, gave this assurance following a Cabinet decision that mandates all ministers, civil servants and agencies refrain from utilising government machinery immediately after the nomination day.

“This is because it relates to the principle we uphold in combating corruption and to prevent the continuation of any corrupt practices. However, if a project began before the nomination day, I do not believe it warrants further scrutiny.

“If there is a violation on this, the Cabinet should take disciplinary action for breaching its own decision,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time session in the Dewan Rakyat here today.

The Prime Minister said this in response to a supplementary question from Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang), who asked whether the government is prepared to stop practices such as announcing new projects in areas involved in elections.

In reply to Awang’s original question about the government’s focus on corruption prevention, improving governance and administrative integrity in public services and government-linked companies (GLCs) in line with the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2024-2028, Anwar said the framework of the strategy would be presented at the parliamentary sitting tomorrow.

“The NACS 2024-2028 builds on past efforts but is enhanced with specific policies and implementation strategies.

“For instance, one critical area identified is enforcement, which is why NACS emphasises five core strategies and several sub-strategies, including enforcement measures, education, public accountability, citizen participation and incentives to combat corruption,” he said.

Addressing Awang’s query about institutional reforms for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to operate transparently and independently, Anwar said the agency would maintain its role as a watchdog for combating corruption and misconduct in the country.

He added that the Special Committee on Corruption, comprising Members of Parliament, would continue to play a crucial oversight role.

Anwar reiterated that he does not interfere or direct the MACC in prosecuting any party, whether from the government or opposition, involved in corruption cases.

“I fully support the MACC’s actions and consistently urge them to act swiftly and decisively because we acknowledge that corruption is systemic.

“Any assumption of our interference is just that — an assumption, as we have inherited an old system.

“This becomes a significant issue when government machinery, including the MACC, is politically manipulated to target opponents, something we have inherited,” he said.

“While the MACC updates periodically, I do not intervene or direct their actions,” he added.

Anwar noted that corruption cases involving politicians are relatively few compared to those involving companies and civil servants.

“Whether the MACC chooses to disclose or investigate, that is within their discretion. However, I will continue to urge them to take decisive action, so that within a year or two, we can send a clear message to clean up (combat corruption), otherwise, the situation will worsen,” Anwar said. — Bernama