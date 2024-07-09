KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 – In retaliation against Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PAS has also reportedly said that it will not work with Umno if the former is still its president.

The Islamist party’s deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man cited the deputy prime minister's alleged dishonest attitude as the reason why,

“PAS, too, will not work with [Umno] as long as he’s their president,” he was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.

Tuan Ibrahim also reportedly said that he believes Perikatan Nasional can stand alone and convince voters that it is their future.

“The Sungai Bakap by-election result serves as a yardstick to measure the level of the public’s support and acceptance of PN,” he reportedly said.

Yesterday, Zahid said Umno would not cooperate with former ally PAS as long as Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang remains as its president.

The Umno president pointed to the Marang MP’s alleged fickle attitude on issues that have previously been agreed upon in face-to-face discussions.

Umno and PAS were previously allies under the Muafakat Nasional (MN) alliance, which has since been made defunct.

Since early this year, PAS leaders have attempted to rekindle the ties between the two parties – pointing to what it feels as a fragile union between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional in the government.