KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 – Umno will not cooperate with former ally PAS as long as Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang remains as its president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reportedly said.

The Umno president pointed to the Marang MP’s alleged fickle attitude on issues that have previously been agreed upon in face-to-face discussions.

“I have had four-eyes discussions with Abdul Hadi. Today he would agree in person. However, the next day he would change his mind. He agrees, but then behind the scenes, he changes again. PAS has been lying from the past until now.

“As long as that person is president, don't expect us to cooperate with a party that exploits Islam,” he was quoted by Malay daily Berita Harian when officiating the Kuala Kangsar Umno meeting, referring to Abdul Hadi.

Umno and PAS were previously allies under the Muafakat Nasional (MN) alliance, which has since been made defunct.

Since early this year, PAS leaders have attempted to rekindle the ties between the two parties – pointing to what it feels as a fragile union between Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional in the government.

In February, PAS spiritual adviser Datuk Hashim Jasin had hinted at the possible revival of the Umno-PAS relationship through MN before the 16th General Election.

Hashim was reported saying that the Islamist party is always open to welcome a relationship with Umno, provided that the latter cut its ties with DAP.

He mentioned that the MN agenda, previously proposed by PAS and Umno, had been progressing well with strong grassroots support. However, during that period, Umno was unwilling to accept Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

This suggestion was however shut down by several Umno leaders including party Supreme Council member Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi and Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.