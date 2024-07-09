KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil will hold a meeting tomorrow with Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said to discuss matters related to cyberbullying.

Fahmi said the meeting aims to gather input from all parties before bringing the issue to the Cabinet meeting this Friday, national news agency Bernama reported today.

“We want to ensure the internet is safe to use, especially for children and families... therefore, we must be cautious, and all this will be discussed with the two involved ministers before being brought to the Cabinet this Friday,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

He said this after launching the CelcomDigi Artificial Intelligence Experience Centre at the CelcomDigi Hub in Subang Jaya here today.

Meanwhile, Fahmi revealed that an individual believed to be involved in a cyberbullying case involving a female influencer who was found dead had contacted at least two journalists in a manner that appeared threatening.

“At least two journalists contacted me, complaining that the person believed to have cyberbullied the late Esha (A. Rajeswary) had also contacted them, making them feel very scared.

“This is because (the individual) was willing to take pictures of their residences and family members, so this is a criminal threat,” he said when asked about cyberbullies using fake social media accounts, reported Bernama.

Fahmi said most cyberbullies on social media typically use fake accounts to avoid detection, even though such behaviour is a crime.

He added that the situation causes many individuals facing cyberbullying to suffer in silence and not disclose it publicly, making it difficult for action to be taken.

“Our problem now is cyberbullying offences, especially during live broadcasts like what happened to the late Esha. Some cyberbullies uploaded her picture as a background for TikTok live and invited hundreds of people to mock, even to the point of sexual harassment.

“Therefore, we must set limits... today I have asked the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to take action against several individuals found on Facebook or TikTok live using language that can be interpreted as cyberbullying or posting offensive content or comments that violate the law,” he was quoted as saying.