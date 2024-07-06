IPOH, July 6 — A retired school clerk in Kuala Kangsar lost RM241,900 after falling victim to a fraudulent investment scheme offered via Facebook.

Kuala Kangsar police chief ACP Heisham Harun said the 67-year-old woman reported the incident at 10.48 am yesterday.

“Initial investigations revealed that the woman was lured by an enticing offer promising an 8,000 per cent profit on her investments.

“Between April and June, she made 25 transactions into 16 different accounts, using her savings,” he said in a statement today.

Heisham said the woman only realised she had been cheated after not receiving the promised profit since last April and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Heisham advised the public to exercise caution while browsing social media and to stay informed about evolving trends in fraudulent activities. — Bernama

