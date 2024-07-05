PETALING JAYA, July 5 — Muda strongly opposes the re-proposal of the Petaling Jaya Dispersal (PJD) Link Expressway project, the party said in a statement today.

It added that the project would negatively impact living conditions and the quality of life of Petaling Jaya residents.

“The announcement by the chairman of the Selangor Infrastructure and Agriculture Committee, Izham Hashim, that the discontinued PJD Link project will be reconsidered has taken residents by surprise and feels like a betrayal by the Selangor government,” Muda central executive committee member VKK Raja said in the statement.

This comes despite Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil stating in April that the project had been discontinued because the developer failed to meet certain requirements.

During the 2023 Selangor state election campaign, the Selangor government announced that the PJD Link project in Section 17, Petaling Jaya had been halted.

Muda urged the government to finalise its decision on the project only after proper townhall sessions with all affected residents and stakeholders.

“The reports of the Social Impact Assessment (SIA), Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), and Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA), previously classified under the Official Secrets Act (OSA), should also be disclosed to the public,” the statement read.

The PJD Link is a proposed 34.3km dual-carriage expressway with four lanes and eight interchanges/ramps, intended as an alternative to the heavily used Damansara-Puchong Highway (LDP) to connect various fast-growing townships with Bandar Utama in Petaling Jaya at one end and Bukit Jalil in Kuala Lumpur at the other end.