KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today congratulated the UK’s Labour Party and its leader Keir Starmer on their stunning win in the the British elections.

“The partnership between Malaysia and Britain is an enduring one, woven through history and strengthened by the close bonds of kith and kin.

“I look forward to working with Starmer and his team to develop a new strategic relationship, built on inclusivity, equality, mutual respect, people-to-people connection and a shared vision for the future,” Anwar said in a statement on his social media accounts.

Keir Starmer and the Labour Party won the UK elections with an overwhelming majority — AFP pic

Advertisement

Anwar said Britain’s participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership broadens the horizons for economic partnership with Malaysia.

He also expressed optimism in the continuance of the regional security cooperation under the Five Power Defence Arrangements – the bilateral defence partnerships involving Malaysia and other Commonwealth nations like Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.



