KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will review all documents submitted by the Ministry of Human Resources today regarding issues involving the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp).

In a statement today, MACC confirmed that it had received information and several documents related to the Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN 2/2024) on HRD Corp from the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

As a result, MACC will review all documents to determine whether there are any elements of corruption, misappropriation, or abuse of power under the MACC Act 2009.

“In addition to criminal offences, MACC will also review governance weaknesses raised in the Auditor-General’s Report,” the statement said.

At a press conference today, Khairul Dzaimee stated that the issues raised by the National Audit Department and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on HRD Corp had been handed over to MACC in line with the recommendations made in the Auditor-General’s Report.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said in a statement today that his ministry will not compromise with any actions that are against the law.

Yesterday, Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi, in her report, recommended that the ministry refer HRD Corp’s management to the relevant enforcement agencies following the government entity’s audit failure.

Wan Suraya mentioned that there were decisions made by HRD Corp management that did not follow procedure and did not protect the company’s interests, and the ministry should take appropriate action against HRD Corp management over the irregularities.

The PAC also revealed that a total of RM3.77 billion in levy collections from employers used by HRD Corp Training Programme was invested in various activities that were not the agency’s establishment goals.