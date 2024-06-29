KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — The Johor state government has lodged a police report over a defamatory viral statement allegedly hurled against Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Ibrahim, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said today.

Onn Hafiz was referring to a statement that had gone viral on the messaging app WhatsApp and social media regarding a defamatory statement involving the Johor regent.

“The Johor state government views this matter as a malicious seditious attempt to topple the royal institution and is an irresponsible, rude and insolent attitude,” he said in a brief statement on his Facebook page this afternoon.

“The state government seriously views this matter which involves the royal institution and will not compromise with any quarters who spark issues that threaten the harmony and sovereignty of the state and country.

“The state government has lodged a police report regarding this matter and urges the authorities to carry out investigations and take stern action against any quarters who are involved in spreading this sedition,” he added.

Onn Hafiz also said the Johor state government hoped that this issue would not be prolonged to the point of affecting the sovereignty of the royal institution as it could affect harmony within the state, country and among the multiracial community.

