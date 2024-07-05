PUTRAJAYA, July 5 — The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) has extended the deadline for submission of tax return forms for the assessment year 2023 for taxpayers who operate businesses to July 15.

In a statement today, LHDN clarified that this extension applies to various taxpayer groups: Resident Individuals with businesses, Partnerships, Resident Individuals (knowledgeable/specialised workers/non-citizens in key roles), Non-Resident Individuals (knowledge workers), Organisations and Estates.

“The tax return forms submitted through e-filing within this extended period, following the initial deadline of June 30, will be considered as meeting the prescribed timeline,” LHDN said.

In addition, this extension covers the payment of tax balances under subsection 103(1) of the Income Tax Act 1967 (ACP 1967) for tax return forms (except Form P) submitted via e-filing.

Taxpayers are advised to accurately report their income using the e-Form and make timely payments, if applicable, to avoid penalties and increased tax liabilities.

The LHDN also emphasised the need for accurate and up-to-date personal and banking information to ensure efficient processing of tax refunds, where applicable. — Bernama

