PETALING JAYA, July 4 — The Veterinary Services Department (DVS) today confirmed taking custody of a husky dog shown in a viral video alleging abuse by its owner.

The DVS said it went to a condominium in Kajang identified as the location in the video, before learning that the dog in question had been taken to a veterinary clinic in Kota Damansara.

“Acting on this information, the DVS took custody of the husky dog for further investigation and examination by a veterinary officer,” it said in a statement today.

It said an investigation was opened the Animal Welfare Act 2015 that allows those convicted of animal abuse to fined between RM20,000 and RM100,000 or imprisoned up to three years, or both.

The DVS said it has taken a statement from a suspect in the case and will refer the investigation paper to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office for further instructions.

It also denied issuing any previous statement on the matter, contrary to claims otherwise online, and warned that it could legal action in response.

Yesterday, Malay Mail reported of a viral video that appeared to show a man hitting his pet husky, which was later rescued and handed over to independent rescuers.

However, the owner also lodged a police report claiming the dog was “kidnapped” and demanding that it be returned to him, insisting he had only been disciplining it.

