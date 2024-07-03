KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — The police have confirmed receiving a report about an animal abuse incident involving a dog, seen in a viral video, that took place in Batu 9 Cheras.

The video shows a man appearing to hit his pet husky with his hands on the balcony of an apartment.

“This case has been handed over to the Department of Veterinary Services for further action,” Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Police Naazron Abdul Yusof said in a statement.

Earlier today, Malay Mail reported that an Instagram account @myforeverdoggo said they surrendered the dog in question to independent rescuers, after claiming to have rescued it from its abusive owner.

Advertisement

However, the owner has also lodged a police report claiming the dog was “kidnapped” and demanding that it be returned to him, insisting he had only been disciplining it.

In his statement, Naazron said that under the Animal Welfare Act, anyone found guilty of cruelty against animals would be liable to a fine of between RM20,000 and RM100,000, or imprisonment up to three years, or both.