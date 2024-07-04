The Ipsos Malaysia Crime Monitor report showed that Malaysians have increasing confidence in law enforcement, with 66 per cent believing police treat all citizens equally and 65 per cent expressing confidence in their ability to prevent and solve crimes.

While 57 per cent of Malaysians attribute crime to poverty and unemployment, concerns about ineffective law enforcement (50 per cent) and political corruption (39 per cent) are also significant.

The report, titled “Malaysian Perception of Crime and Law Enforcement,” reveals that 66 per cent of respondents believe police treat all citizens with equal respect, compared to a national average of 58 per cent.

Additionally, 65 per cent expressed confidence in law enforcement’s ability to apprehend the correct criminals after a crime, while an equal percentage credited police for effectively preventing both violent and non-violent crimes such as burglaries and theft.

“Malaysians expressed great confidence in the country’s law enforcement agencies. The majority believe that law enforcement treats all citizens equally and with respect. Moreover, they are successful in preventing violent and non-violent crimes. Public trust and confidence in law enforcement are essential for maintaining a peaceful and secure society,” stated Ipsos Managing Director Arun Menon and Research Manager Atticus Poon in a joint statement.

The survey, conducted from March 22 to April 5, 2024, included interviews with over 500 adults aged 18 and above across Malaysia, and involved 24,801 online adults under 75 across 33 countries. The findings indicated a widespread belief among Malaysians that crime rates had decreased over the past year, with 31 per cent reporting lower crime levels in their neighbourhoods, down from 34 per cent in 2023.

When asked about the causes of crime, 57 per cent of Malaysians pointed to poverty and unemployment, aligning closely with the 53 per cent national average.

Concerns about ineffective law enforcement were cited by half of the respondents, contrasting with the 37 per cent national average.

Additionally, issues such as drug and alcohol abuse were significant concerns, with 43 per cent attributing crime to these factors in Malaysia, slightly higher than the national average of 42 per cent.

Approximately 39 per cent identified a corrupt political environment as a contributing factor, whereas only 28 per cent of the national average shared this view. Other reasons cited included educational deficiencies, with 28 per cent in Malaysia compared to a countrywide average of 32 per cent, and a decline in traditional values, noted by 32 per cent of the national average and 28 per cent of Malaysians.

“Ipsos Malaysian Crime Monitor reveals a growing sense of security among Malaysians, with a declining perception of the rising crime rate. This positive sentiment is shared by Singapore within South-east Asia. However, concerns persist in Thailand and Indonesia, where more than a third of the population believes crime is rising.

“Poverty and unemployment are seen as the primary causes of crime. Malaysians are more likely to point out ineffective law enforcement and a corrupt political environment as other reasons,” concluded Arun and Poon.