KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The Ministry of Transport is ramping up its VEP (Vehicle Entry Permit) operations to handle the surge in applications from Singaporean vehicles entering Malaysia from October 1.

This follows the government’s announcement requiring all foreign-registered vehicles from Singapore to possess a VEP for land travel.

The move has seen a significant increase in applications, with the number received in a single month (May 28-June 29) exceeding the total for all of 2023 (23,649 vs 15,424).

To address this, the ministry has tripled its email support staff dedicated to VEP inquiries, from five to 15. Additionally, the number of personnel at the VEP collection centre in Johor Baru has been bolstered, growing from seven to 12.

Advertisement

In a Straits Times report, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said: “We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for applicants.”

“The backlog is expected to be cleared within the next few weeks,” Straits Times quoted the minister as saying during a press conference in Putrajaya.

Loke also highlighted the convenience of online VEP services.

Advertisement

Vehicle owners can now make changes and renew permits electronically via the VEP portal, eliminating the need for physical visits.

Timely reminders will be sent 60, 30, and 10 days before a VEP expires.

Starting August 1, road users will have the option to pay the RM20 road charge using credit and debit cards, in addition to the existing Touch ‘n Go cards.

However, this requires the installation of the MDGS mobile application.

The VEP implementation aims to improve regulation and monitoring of foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia.

Johor residents have expressed optimism, believing it won’t deter Singaporean visitors.

Ultimately, the VEP system aligns with the government’s efforts to streamline border traffic and enhance security.