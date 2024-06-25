PUTRAJAYA, June 25 — The government will try to facilitate Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) registration for foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia but will not turn back on the enforcement of VEP starting October 1.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the government currently has no way to track foreign-registered vehicles with summonses and offences.

He said once VEP is in place, foreign motorists with violations in Malaysia will have to settle their fines before leaving the country.

“That is the message. There will be no U-turn. October 1, it will be enforced,” he said after officiating at the annual general meeting of Persatuan Pengusaha Pusat Latihan Memandu Malaysia here today.

He hoped foreign drivers would abide by Malaysian laws and rules, just like how Malaysian drivers abide by Singapore’s laws.

Loke said the Transport Ministry (MOT) is aware of emails regarding applicants facing difficulties in registering for VEP, and the ministry’s Land Division and Road Transport Department have been instructed to look into the standard operating procedure to simplify the process and resolve the issues.

“Once we have rectified that (the issues), we will make some announcement,” he said.

Loke said he would personally look into the issues and visit Johor to make an inspection soon.

“We will make some announcements soon in terms of improvements,” he said.

Once the VEP regulation is enforced, anyone driving a foreign motor vehicle without a VEP can be fined up to RM2,000 or imprisoned for up to six months upon conviction. — Bernama