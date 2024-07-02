KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Putrajaya has agreed to approve RM4 billion expenses to Perak, Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP), and to fulfil the water needs in Penang.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in a Dewan Rakyat sitting today, said that Kedah had offered assistance, but the amount was too small.

“Kedah had offered to help, but the amount was too small, which is 25 million litres per day. But the water needs in Perak, particularly in north Perak namely Kerian, Larut, Matang and the KIGIP, reached 300 million litres a day,” he said, in response to the Balik Pulau MP Datuk Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik.

MORE TO COME

Advertisement