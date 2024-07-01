KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 ― The process of exporting fresh durians to China, achieving zero hardcore poverty, and the construction of 'Waste to Energy' plants are among the issues that will be focused on during the Dewan Rakyat session today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament portal, these questions will be raised during the oral question-and-answer session.

Chow Yu Hui (PH-Raub) will ask the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security to state the government's efforts to expedite the process of exporting fresh durians to China and provide a timeline for when the export can begin.

Advertisement

He will also inquire about the constraints or problems faced by the ministry in the process and the solutions to overcome these challenges.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) will question the Minister of Economy about the next state targeted by the government to achieve zero hardcore poverty and its action plan.

Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru) will ask the Minister of Housing and Local Government about the list of 18 locations where 'Waste to Energy' plants will be built nationwide, including in Penang.

Advertisement

Datuk Awang Hashim (PN-Pendang) will ask the Minister of Human Resources to state the number of occupational safety and health (OSH) accidents recorded and the latest approaches taken to raise awareness about OSH among employers, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Apart from that, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (BN-Sembrong) will ask the Minister of Economy to what extent Malaysia's inflation rate for Q1 of 2024 at 1.8 per cent reflected the economic reality and the increasing cost of living faced by the majority of people and consumers.

After the session, the Dewan Rakyat will continue with the debate on the Annual Reports and Financial Statements of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) for the Years 2021 and 2022.

Also listed on the Order Paper today is the second reading of the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Audit (Amendment) Bill 2024, as well as the continuation of the debate on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024.

The Second Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament will run for 15 days until July 18. ― Bernama