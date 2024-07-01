KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The Good Vibes Festival 2024 (GVF2024) scheduled for July 20 and 21 has been cancelled.

Organiser Future Sound Asia said in a statement that the two-day music festival was cancelled due to the clash with the Installation Ceremony of the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, on July 20.

Future Sound Asia said it received instructions on June 27 to postpone the event due to the clash.

“Due to the nature of GVF2024 which involves multiple touring acts over multiple days, rescheduling the festival is not possible.

“As a result, Future Sound Asia is announcing the cancellation of the festival, originally scheduled for July 20 and 21, 2024.

“All ticket purchasers for GVF2024 will automatically receive full refunds to the payment method used for their purchase,” Future Sound Asia said.

GVF2024 was initially set to take place at Resorts World Awana with international headliners such as Japanese singer-songwriter Joji, American rapper Russ as well as Colombian singer J Balvin and South Korean singer and DJ Peggy Gou.

Earlier today, the Central Agency for Application For Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (JK-Puspal) said all concerts involving foreign performers scheduled for July 20 must be postponed due to the installation.

Citing Puspal’s guidelines, it said large-scale foreign artist performances are not permitted on dates deemed inappropriate by the government.

The 10th anniversary of GVF2023 last year was cut short after the frontman of English pop rock band 1975, Matty Healy, sparked a major controversy during his set on the first night of the festival.

The remaining two days of the three-day event was abruptly called off following Healy’s expletive-riddled tirade against Malaysia’s anti-LGBT laws, which was followed by an onstage kiss with bassist Ross MacDonald mid-show on the stage.

The band was then banned from entering Malaysia following the controversy that left many festival-goers, food vendors and artists upset.