NIBONG TEBAL, June 30 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Joohari Ariffin outlined four main thrusts in his manifesto for the Sungai Bakap state by-election, which was launched last night.

The four thrusts symbolise the word per-P.A.D.U-an, which stand for P – Prasarana (Infrastructure) and Progresif (Progress); A – Akhlak, Akademik Anak Muda (Morals, Youth Academics); D – Damai (Peace); and U – Untuk Semua (For All).

Joohari, representing the Unity Government in the by-election, said that under the ‘P – Infrastructure and Progress’ thrust, he aims to ensure public facilities are in good condition and meet residents’ needs through various infrastructure and traffic projects.

“I will also advocate for Sungai Bakap to become a centre for halal micro-product production and upgrade facilities at Sungai Bakap Hospital,” he said when launching the manifesto here.

Also present were PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli, Penang DAP chairman Chow Kon Yeow, PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar, PKR Strategy director Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, and PH Sungai Bakap by-election director Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid.

Joohari, 60, affectionately known as Cikgu Joo, said he would ensure the completion of water and traffic infrastructure projects such as the Sungai Kerian Water Treatment Plant Project, the Perak-Penang Water Project, and the construction of road extensions in Bandar Tasek Mutiara to address issues faced by residents in Sungai Bakap.

Under the ‘A – Morals, Youth Academics’ thrust, the former director of the Northern Branch of the Aminuddin Baki Institute is committed to enhancing the morals and academic excellence of young people, including through free Tuisyen Rakyat for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students.

Additionally, he aims to expand Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and artificial intelligence (AI) programmes through the National Information Dissemination Centre (NaDi) and Digital Penang in Sungai Bakap.

Under the ‘D – Peace’ thrust, Joohari said priority would be given to the well-being of the people by creating a harmonious environment and strengthening family institutions through various inclusive programmes.

This includes eradicating hardcore poverty, establishing Taska Perpaduan and Islamic kindergartens, resolving citizenship issues for the elderly and local children, and promoting the development and preservation of mosques, suraus, and places of worship.

Under the ‘U – For All’ thrust, he aims to provide fair treatment to all segments of society by focusing on the competitiveness of youths, women, and the development of children’s and senior citizens’ education, without neglecting political, cultural, and religious considerations.

“This manifesto is based on feedback I received from voters after a week of campaigning in eight polling district centres (PDM), as well as research conducted by my campaign team and me,” he said.

The by-election on July 6 is a straight fight between Joohari and Perikatan Nasional candidate Abidin Ismail. — Bernama