Advertisement

KUANTAN, June 30 — A man driving a Lamborghini died while the passenger was injured when the car they were in skidded and caught fire at KM57.1 of Jalan Bentong-Karak eastbound today.

A Pahang Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they received an emergency call at 9.06am and dispatched a team from the Bentong fire station to the scene.

On arriving at the location, the team began a fire-fighting operation before pulling out the male driver who was trapped in the vehicle.

Advertisement

He said the driver was confirmed dead by the medical team from the Health Ministry and the case has been handed over to the police.

“The woman passenger had been rescued earlier by members of the public and sent to hospital,” he said when contacted, adding that the car was destroyed by the fire. — Bernama

Advertisement