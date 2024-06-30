PENAMPANG, June 30 — Penampang Member of Parliament Datuk Ewon Benedick tonight distributed RM20,000 in immediate aid to help flood victims in Penampang.

The Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives said the donation handed over to the District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) was to fund rescue operations for flood victims and other needs at the Penampang Cultural Hall temporary relief centre here.

He has also informed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim about the flood situation in this district following continuous heavy rain since 1.30 pm today.

“I have also informed of the postponement of the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives agency briefing and my replacement for the interview with Bernama (Malaysian National News Agency) tomorrow night,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Ewon visited the disaster control centre and the relief centre with Penampang District Officer Francis Chong who is also the Penampang JPBD chairman in addition to monitoring the flooding using a four-wheel-drive.

“Several main roads in Penampang are impassable. Electricity supply has also been cut off in several villages and residential areas. Landslides have also made the main roads inaccessible. The collision of high tide with river water is also one of the reasons for this flood.

“The security forces are conducting a rescue operation and evacuating the flood victims. However, this operation is also affected by the strong current. Let’s pray that everything is safe and made easy,” he said. — Bernama