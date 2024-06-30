JOHOR BARU, June 30 — The police have confirmed receiving a report and are conducting an investigation regarding a Facebook post by the Kelab Penyokong PAS Malaysia that implicates the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, in an allegation of corruption involving another individual.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar said that the post alleged Tunku Mahkota Ismail claimed the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Division director Datuk Mohamad Zamri Zainul Abidin, requested a bribe of RM20 million from Qatar Holdings on Jan 28 last year.

Kumar said that a report concerning the allegation was made at the Bandar Penawar police station in Kota Tinggi at 4.05pm yesterday.

“The investigation is being conducted by the Classified Crime Investigation Unit, Prosecution/Legal Division of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department, under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The case is still under investigation, and the public is advised to be responsible social media users and not to use the platform unlawfully,” he said in a statement today.

He said stern action will be taken against any party that sends, transmits, or shares information that is seditious, slanderous, and false, especially if it affects public order and national security.

According to Kumar, the post titled ‘TMJ dah bersuara, takkan PMX masih senyap?’ (TMJ has spoken, will PMX remain silent?) can be accessed at the link https://www.facebook.com/share/p/ng2tb1hMJqScCj41/?mibextid=K35XfP.

Yesterday, Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi reportedly said that Johor views the issue as an attempt at malicious incitement to undermine the royal institution and that the state government has filed a police report on the matter. — Bernama