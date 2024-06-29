KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Two Chinese nationals were killed while 19 others were rescued after their tour bus overturned at KM16.5 Jalan Genting Highlands today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Dr Wan Mohamad Zaidi Wan Isa told national news agency Bernama that both male victims suffered head injuries.

“Their bodies were sent to Bentong Hospital, Pahang,” he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, national daily Berita Harian, quoted Assistant Director of Operations for the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Ismail Abdul Ghani, as saying an emergency call about the incident was received at 10:43am.

“A team of firefighters and rescuers from Bentong Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), Genting Highlands BBP, and Genting Fire Unit were dispatched to the location.

“Upon arrival, it was found that two passengers were trapped inside the bus while 19 victims had been evacuated from the bus,” he said when contacted today.

He added that the tour bus, which was travelling from the popular resort destination when the accident occurred, was carrying 11 male and seven female Chinese nationals.

“The remaining three victims were the driver and two local tour guides.

“Those with injuries will be left in the care of Health Ministry personnel for further treatment.

“The exact cause of the incident is still under investigation,” he said.