SIBU, June 29 — The Sarawak government not only wants to see more successful Bumiputera contractors but also aims to increase the number of those registered in higher classes, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said Bumiputera contractors holding lower-class licences in Sarawak need to strive towards becoming Class A contractors to enable them to undertake and implement high-value projects in the state.

Uggah noted that these contractors, who already have extensive experience in executing projects commensurate with their current class, need to have a vision to move forward to obtain a higher class.

“There are some Class F contractors who do not want to move out of Class F. I am confident that with your experience in project management, financial management, and how to successfully implement projects, you can do it,” he said when closing the Competitive Contractor Programme (PKBS) course for the Central Zone here today.

He added that under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030), there are numerous high-value development projects being implemented in Sarawak due to increased revenue in recent years.

A total of 104 Class E and D contractors from the Central Zone participated in the PKBS course organised by the State Financial Secretary’s Office (SFS). — Bernama

