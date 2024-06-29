PETALING JAYA, June 29 — The remains of PKR advisory council deputy chairman Syed Husin Ali were laid to rest at the Section 9 Muslim Cemetery in Kota Damansara here at 11.15am today.

Earlier, his remains were taken to the Kampung Tunku Mosque to be bathed and shrouded, followed by a funeral prayer led by the mosque’s imam Ustaz Ahmad Saad.

Among those present to pay their last respects were Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, senior political secretary to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, former Sungai Buloh MP R. Sivarasa, former Batu MP Tian Chua and National Journalism Laureate Tan Sri Johan Jaafar.

Syed Husin’s son Muhammad Ali said his father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last April, but due to his health condition and senior age of nearly 88 years, intensive treatment could not be given to him.

Advertisement

“Our father lived a long life and made the most of his years. As a family, we accept his passing,” he told reporters after the burial.

Muhammad Ali said that despite being an active politician, Syed Husin always made an effort to educate his children, even during his detention under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

“In fact, my interest in animals started with my father. He would collect ‘riang-riang’ (cicadas) (at the Kamunting Detention Camp) in Taiping. He knew I loved animals, so he dried and mounted them and gave them to me during visits.

Advertisement

“He imparted a lot of knowledge, and God willing, I will continue to share it through my interactions with others,” he said.

Born in Johor, Syed Husin had served as a senator in the Dewan Negara, PKR deputy president, Parti Rakyat Malaysia president and a professor at Universiti Malaya Anthropology and Sociology Department from 1985 to 1990.

He is survived by his three children from his marriage to Sabariah Abdullah. — Bernama