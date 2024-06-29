KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — The trend of couples opting to be ‘childfree’ due to the perception that children are a burden is contrary to the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, highlighted that the Federal Territories Mufti Office has issued a fatwa stating that choosing a childfree lifestyle to avoid responsibilities is considered makruh (discouraged) according to Islamic law.

“According to a hadith of the Prophet (PBUH), he encouraged marrying loving women who can bear many children, as he expressed pride in his numerous followers on the Day of Judgment.

“Additionally, another hadith mentions that when a person dies, all their deeds are cut off except for three: ongoing charity, beneficial knowledge and a righteous child who prays for their deceased parents. Based on these hadiths, I advise especially the younger generation to see that children are not a burden.”

He said this to reporters after the ‘Anak Muda Hero Keluarga’ casual talk programme in conjunction with the Father’s Day 2024 celebration here today.

However, according to Mohd Na’im, it is not wrong if couples plan their families for health or financial reasons.

“My understanding is that the ‘childfree’ mindset entirely rejects having children because they are seen as a burden, and the couples want to continue living as they did before marriage. This is not acceptable, as marriage comes with responsibilities, with men becoming leaders and women becoming mothers.

He added that doctors can also play a role in advising and providing good recommendations to couples who adhere to the ‘childfree’ mindset.

Based on a statement issued by the Federal Territories Mufti Office last Tuesday, couples who choose never to have children and go to any lengths, including medical procedures to eliminate reproductive capabilities and terminate pregnancies without medical certification and reasons permitted by Islamic law, are committing a sin.

Meanwhile, Mohd Naim said the talk programme was organised to educate young people so they can understand their roles as husbands or wives before getting married.

He added that during his over 20 years as a judge and chief judge in the Syariah Court, he observed that financial issues and abuse are the primary causes of marital problems. — Bernama