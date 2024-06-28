SUNGAI PETANI, June 28 ― A worker at a factory producing rubber-based products in Bakar Arang here lost consciousness while 16 others complained of eye pain and dizziness yesterday, believed due to a chemical spill.

Sungai Petani Zone 2 Fire and Rescue Senior Operations Commander, Assistant Superintendent Fauzi Shuib said they received a distress call via the MERS 999 line at 3.04pm reporting a spill of a chemical known as sodium hypochlorite.

He said a team from the Sungai Petani Fire and Rescue Station was sent to the scene and on arrival found there had been a chemical spill at the factory.

"The incident occurred at about 3pm. The victim who fainted was taken to the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) while the other victims were sent to a nearby clinic and HSAH for treatment," he said in a statement today.

He said decontamination using water was then conducted at the scene and the operation ended at 5.48 pm yesterday. ― Bernama

