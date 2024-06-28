PUTRAJAYA, June 28 — The Foreign Ministry through the Malaysian Embassy in Lima, Peru, is closely monitoring the earthquake that struck off the southern coast of Peru earlier today.

The ministry, in a statement, said the embassy is actively communicating with local authorities to gather detailed information about the impact of the earthquake.

“Malaysian citizens in the affected regions are advised to remain vigilant and adhere to the guidance and updates provided by local authorities,” the statement read.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance can contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Lima, located at Av. General Juan Antonio Pezet 1750 San Isidro, Lima, Peru.

Advertisement

It can be reached by phone: (511) 422 0297/ (511) 441 1939/ (511) 441 0795 or via email at [email protected]/[email protected]. — Bernama

Advertisement