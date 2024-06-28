BELURAN, June 28 — Three farmhands were killed and four others seriously injured when a tractor crashed into a ravine in an oil palm plantation along Jalan Sapi Nangoh here this afternoon.

Beluran police chief Supt Hasan Majid said in the fatal accident at 5.42pm, a 28-year-old Indonesian man and two Filipino women aged 42 and 28 were killed at the scene.

“The four victims who suffered serious injuries were the Indonesian male driver aged 29 and three Filipino women aged 22, 26 and 45.

“At the time of the accident, all the victims were aboard the tractor when the driver lost his grip on a steep road, resulting in the tractor skidding and plunge into the abyss,” he said here tonight.

Advertisement

He said investigation into the incident is ongoing under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama

Advertisement