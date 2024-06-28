KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 ― The prosecution in the case of Israeli Avitan Shalom who is charged with two counts of trafficking six firearms and possessing 200 rounds of ammunition, will hand over more evidence to the defence this July 30.

Sessions Court Judge Norina Zainol Abidin fixed the date following a request by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustaffa P Kunyalam for the prosecution to hand over the evidence, comprising a copy of a closed-circuit camera (CCTV) footage and an analysis of the forensic report, to the defence.

He also told the court that the prosecution had handed over most of the documents to the defence for the trial which had been fixed for nine days from September 30.

Lawyer Datuk Naran Singh, representing Avitan, confirmed the matter.

Shalom had pleaded not guilty to two amended charges.

On the first charge, he was alleged in possession of a box containing eight Shell Shock NAS3 9mm bullets, three boxes of Bullet Master Co Ltd containing 150 bullets and 42 bullets in three firearms without a permit.

The charge was framed under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 (Act 206) which provides for a maximum imprisonment of seven years, or a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or both if convicted.

He was also charged with trafficking firearms, namely Glock 19 USA 9x19 (Serial Number AEGS286); Sig Sauer P3205P (Serial Number 58C283463); Cougar 8000FT (Serial Number T6429-10G002496); Austrian Glock 17 Gen4 9x19 (Serial Number: BDZZ090); M&P 9C Smith & Wesson Springfield MA USA (Serial Number: DSW9077) and Stoeger Cougar 8000F (Serial Number T6429-08-A029304).

The charge, framed under Section 7(1) of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 (Act 37), provides a minimum of 30 years imprisonment and a maximum of 40 years and not less than six strokes of the cane if found guilty.

Both the offences were allegedly committed in a hotel room in Jalan Ampang, here between 6.46 pm on March 26 and 6 pm on March 28 this year. ― Bernama