KOTA BARU, June 28 — Kelantan’s Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) confirmed receiving a report of tiger’s carcass discovered in Sungai Dabong, Kuala Krai this afternoon.

Perhilitan state director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said the carcass of the critically endangered species was found by villagers while passing through the riverine area.

He said a team of rangers was then deployed to the location to investigate and retrieve the carcass.

“The carcass of the tiger was then sent to the National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Sungkai, Perak, for an autopsy,” he told Bernama tonight.

Mohamad Hafid said the post-mortem was to unravel the cause of death of the wild animal.

“The results of the necropsy (autopsy of animal)) will be announced soon,” he said. — Bernama

