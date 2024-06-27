NILAI, June 27 — Tourism Malaysia aims to sell more than RM2 million in Durian Tourism packages through various interesting bundles offered by the 27 local tour operators from 12 states from this month until the end of next year.

Tourism Malaysia deputy director-general (Planning) Saidi Bundan said that, more interestingly, the 62 Durian Tourism Agrotourism Packages 2024/2025 would allow local and foreign visitors to enjoy the experience of eating durian in an orchard.

He said the packages offered start from as low as RM70 per person for durian eating activities in Kampung Relau Bandar Baharu, Kedah, and up to RM4,450 for a three-day, two-night itinerary in Bentong Bilut Hills, Pahang.

“Various other activities are also on offer, including visits to durian orchards, picking and tasting durian and other local fruits, cooking classes, making tempoyak, rafting, village stays, train rides and golfing.

“The Durian Tourism package for 2023 recorded sales of RM1.6 million, a significant increase compared with RM107,000 the previous year. So, we are optimistic that the sales value will continue to increase with the various packages on offer,” he said after the launch of the Durian Tourism Agrotourism Packages 2024/2025 at Broga Orchard Hill, Lenggeng here.

He said the packages cover the states of Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Melaka, Johor, Pahang, Kelantan, Sabah, Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur.

Saidi also said that, in addition to Brunei, Tourism Malaysia is also targeting foreign markets like China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore through the publication of Durian Tourism package promotional materials in Mandarin.

“We believe this durian tourism package will not only cater to local durian lovers but also attract foreign tourists, especially from China, Brunei, Singapore and Hong Kong, to enjoy this unique experience for themselves,” he said.

He said this would help promote more destinations in the country to local and foreign visitors and, thus, impact local economic activities.

“In addition to showing our support towards the agrotourism programmes led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, this promotional package also reflects the government’s commitment to sustainable tourism development in line with the National Tourism Policy (DPN) 2020-2030,” he said. — Bernama