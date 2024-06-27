PONTIAN, June 27 — Malaysia is expected to start exporting fresh durian to China by October this year, where the export of the “king of fruits” is part of 14 memorandums of understanding (MoU) signed on Wednesday (June 19).

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said previously through the MoU, Malaysia only received the green light to export durian, but the actual date was not confirmed.

He said after getting a consensus from all parties, the export of fresh durian to China is expected to start either in September or at the latest in October this year if it can pass the biosafety test (phytosanitary protocol on plant health) in that country.

“Previously, we exported frozen durian to China but under the historic MoU, Malaysia will start exporting fresh durian due to the demand from there.

Advertisement

“However, the actual amount that will be exported depends on the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC),” he said after attending a meeting with local farmers and fishermen at the Benut Area Farmers Organisation (PPK) here today.

Arthur further explained that once approval is obtained to export the fruit, Malaysia needs to live up to the deal with respect to every local durian producer who must ensure their durians are in good condition and clean.

He said producers should also ensure that the supply for the local market is sufficient even though the country is expected to export fresh durian on a large scale.

Advertisement

“Usually, the demand for local durian is more than enough. Last year, Malaysia exported fruits worth RM2 billion of which 56 per cent were durians,” he said.

On Wednesday, Malaysia and China exchanged 14 MoUs in which the two countries will share expertise and best practices, as well as cooperate in various fields. — Bernama