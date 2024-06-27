Advertisement

KUCHING, June 27 ― Kuching police will mobilise 32 officers and 227 personnel of different ranks for the Rainforest World Music Festival at the Sarawak Cultural Village from tomorrow until Sunday.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said they anticipate a turnout of at least 10,000 festivalgoers daily.

“We appeal to the public to cooperate with the police, adhere to the law to avoid from making any public disturbances,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

He stressed drones are not allowed at the festival site without a permit from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia.

Anyone caught operating a drone is liable to an offence under the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016, he said.

Ahsmon also reminded the public to park their vehicles at designated locations and not at the side of the main road leading to the Sarawak Cultural Village.

Advertisement

“There are also shuttle bus or van services being provided by the organisers from the city centre to the festival site,” he pointed out.

There will also be 20 People’s Volunteer Corps personnel, 74 private security personnel, and 20 personnel from the Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit to maintain security at the festival. ― The Borneo Post