JOHOR BARU, June 27 — Two Malaysian men and a Thai woman claimed trial at the Sessions Court today to the unlawful possession of firearms at a house here about two weeks ago.

The accused Soh Wee Hong, 29, Hoo Kim Wei, 26, and Laor Mikarat, who is in her 20s, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read by a court interpreter in Mandarin before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail.

According to the charge, the three were alleged to be in unlawful possession of a firearm which is a silver revolver with a wooden handle with the inscription ‘Taurus Brazil’.

The offence was committed at a house at No-10-N-7, Jalan Alimat in Wadi Hana here at 3.45pm on June 14.

The charge was framed under Section 8 of the Firearms Act (Increased Penalties) 1971 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years with whipping with not less than six strokes, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhamad Irshad Mardi did not offer bail because offences under the Firearms Act (Increased Penalties) 1971 carry heavier penalties and are non-bailable.

The three accused were not represented, but the two Malaysian men will request the services of a counsel from the National Legal Aid Foundation, while the foreigner was ordered to obtain her own legal services.

Meanwhile, in separate proceedings at the Sessions Court, the three accused were charged with illegal possession of a 25cm knife.

Both Soh and Hoo pleaded not guilty before Judge Rasidah Roslee and claimed trial, while there was no plea recorded from Laor.

Laor’s confession will be postponed until she is appointed a Thai interpreter.

The court fixed August 1 for the mention of both cases.