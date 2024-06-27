KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — The government is confident that Malaysia can surpass the digital Gross Domestic Product target of 25.5 per cent by 2025 through the expansion of 5G to services beyond telecommunications, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said Digital Nasional Bhd, in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, has planned the expansion to identify industries needing 5G access to prepare the country for Industrial Revolution 4.0 and future technology.

“What is necessary is for us to prepare the infrastructure and ensure that the cost of using the new 5G technology is reasonable.

“This is to attract the interest of all industries and demonstrate how they can ensure their business is technology-ready to improve their performance,” he said during a question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat.

He was responding to an additional question from Rushdan Rusmi (PN-Padang Besar) about the expansion of 5G beyond the telecommunications sector.

Gobind said offering 5G services beyond the telecommunications sector could boost the development of the country’s industry.

“What we are doing now is focusing on ensuring that every industrial area in the country has access to 5G,” he said.

Responding to Rushdan’s original question about efforts to promote 5G in rural areas, Gobind said 54 per cent of the total 5G network sites have been developed in semi-urban and rural areas.

“As of the end of May 2024, 5G network coverage in populated areas across the country has reached 81.7 per cent.

“As of April this year, there are approximately 13 million 5G service customers nationwide, with an adoption rate of 39.2 per cent,” added Gobind. — Bernama