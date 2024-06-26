KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 ― Universiti Malaya (UM) is expected to offer a cardiothoracic specialist training course this October, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said that this move will enable those wishing to pursue this specialisation to do so at UM, with other institutions expected to follow suit in the future.

“At the ministry level (Ministry of Higher Education), we are actively seeking the best approach to resolve this issue. Insya-Allah, we aim to resolve similar issues as soon as possible.

“We expect the issue related to the cardiothoracic issues will be resolved by October, meaning there will be other pathways besides UiTM, and other universities will also offer the course,” he said during the question and answer session.

He said this in his reply to a question from Ramkarpal Singh (PH-Bukit Gelugor) who inquired about the government's plans to allow other institutions to offer cardiothoracic specialist courses to address the shortage of specialists in the field of cardiothoracic in the country.

Replying to Ramkarpal's original question who wanted to know whether the government plans to allow non-Bumiputera to study at UiTM by amending the UiTM Act 1976, Zambry emphasised the importance of maintaining UiTM's policy to cater specifically to Malays, Bumiputera, Orang Asli and the natives of Sabah and Sarawak.

He said that this effort is aimed at fulfilling the government's goal of narrowing racial disparities, particularly in socio-economic aspects.

He added that findings from the Ministry of Economy's Bumiputera Economic Congress 2024 report, indicated economic disparities among Bumiputera in terms of average monthly income, corporate equity ownership, poverty rates, skilled labour production, and professional qualifications.

“The establishment of UiTM was a response to the shortage of trained professionals, particularly among the Bumiputera, who were predominantly in unskilled job sectors at that time (in the past).

“With UiTM's establishment, more Bumiputera students get opportunities to pursue higher education and receive training, preparing them to take on various roles in both the public and industrial sectors. This initiative is crucial for enhancing their quality of life and transforming their futures,” he said. ― Bernama