SHAH ALAM, June 26 — The body of a man believed to have been a victim of a capsized boat on Sunday (June 23) was found in the waters of Pulau Indah, Klang yesterday.

Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Maritime Captain Abdul Muhaimin Muhammad Salleh said the man’s body was found floating 2.4 nautical miles from where the boat was reported to have capsized in the waters of Pantai Acheh, Pulau Indah.

He said local fishermen from the Teluk Nipah Fishermen’s Association, who also participated in the search operation, called the MMEA to inform them that they had found the body of Mohd Fazil Paijan, 36, at 12.14pm.

“The body was found on the third day of the search. It was taken to the Pulau Indah Marina Jetty to be handed over to the police before being sent to the Shah Alam Hospital,” he said in a statement.

The media had previously reported that a fisherman was rescued while another was missing after their boat capsized due to rough weather conditions off Pantai Acheh, Pulau Indah near here on Sunday. — Bernama

