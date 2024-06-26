KUANTAN, June 26 — A 41-year-old nurse lost RM88,700 after being duped in a phone scam by an individual claiming to be an officer from the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC).

Acting Pahang police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin said the victim received a call from the suspect in mid-June claiming that her account is being investigated by the police as it has been used by syndicates.

“The call was then transferred to an individual posing as a police officer, who told her that she was also involved in money-laundering activities. To settle the case, the victim was instructed to transfer money to the bank accounts given to her.

“Out of fear, she used her savings and made 12 cash transactions totalling RM88,700 into three bank accounts. Later, after realising she had been duped, she lodged a police report in Temerloh,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Hisam advised the public to check with the police or any government-related agency when they receive suspicious calls to avoid being victims of scams.

He also urged the public to check the account and telephone numbers they receive at https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before making any transactions. — Bernama

