KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — A female clerk at a law firm pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to two charges of pretending to be a lawyer and giving false evidence regarding a bank document during a court proceeding.

K. Maragatham, 63, is accused of wilfully pretending to use the title of a lawyer for a law firm, implying that the accused was qualified to act as a solicitor.

The offence is alleged to have been committed at a restaurant in Bukit Damansara here on February 3, 2018.

The charge, under Section 37(1)(B) of the Legal Profession Act 1976, punishable under Section 37(1) of the same Act, carries a maximum fine of RM2,500 or imprisonment for up to six months or both, upon conviction.

Advertisement

The accused is also charged with giving false evidence concerning a bank document dated October 21, 2022 during the trial proceedings of a case in the Civil High Court here before Judge Datuk Azimah Omar on October 28, 2022.

The charge is framed under Section 193 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum imprisonment of seven years and a fine, if convicted.

Magistrate Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin granted the accused bail of RM3,000 in one surety and set August 8 for mention of the case for document submission. — Bernama

Advertisement