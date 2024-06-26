KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The Dewan Rakyat today approved the dissolution of the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) established eight years ago.

The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Dissolution) Bill 2024 was passed through a voice vote after being read for the third time by Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Earlier, the sitting conducted a block voting at the committee stage.

Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul announced that 93 MPs supported the bill, while 63 opposed it while 66 MPs were not present.

The block voting was carried out after more than 15 MPs including Perikatan Nasional whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Baru) stood up and called for a vote. — Bernama

