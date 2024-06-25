KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The Malaysian government has welcomed the recent upgrade of Malaysia to Tier 2 in the United States 2024 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report.

In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said this significant acknowledgement reflects the substantial progress made by Malaysia in its efforts to combat human trafficking.

Mohamad highlighted the advancements that contributed to this upgrade, which includes an increased number of investigations into trafficking cases and intensified prosecution efforts resulting in more convictions with significant sentences.

He said there is also an increase in trafficking-specialist prosecutors and an increase in funding for victim shelters and enhanced public awareness programmes.

“Malaysia will continue to undertake serious actions to combat this heinous crime and address the challenges arising from TIP issues,” read the statement.

The minister emphasised the vigorous implementation of the National Action Plan on Anti-Trafficking in Persons (2021-2025) (NAPTIP 3.0), which outlines Malaysia’s strategic approach to tackling human trafficking.

Mohamad also called upon international partners to work together in tackling common challenges in this issue.

He calls upon countries of origin to shoulder greater responsibilities in preventing their citizens from becoming potential trafficking victims, as well as prosecuting and penalising the perpetrators in the country of origin.

Malaysia’s elevation to Tier 2 in the US 2024 TIP Report marks a significant milestone in the country’s ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking.

The TIP Report, an annual publication by the US Department of State, ranks countries based on their efforts to meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking as outlined in the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA). — Bernama