NIBONG TEBAL, June 25 — The construction of a new mosque on the historic site of Masjid Lama Sungai Bakap, established since 1798, is scheduled to commence in early November, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the project is expected to take about two years to complete, with the state government allocating RM6 million to contribute towards its costs.

“The redevelopment of Masjid Lama Sungai Bakap is part of a broader initiative encompassing seven mosques statewide, supported by a total allocation of RM18 million from the state government,” he shared in a Facebook post today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had also pledged RM7 million towards the development of Masjid Lama Sungai Bakap during the launch of the project on July 16, 2023.

Six other mosques slated for enhancement under this initiative include Masjid Papan in Seberang Jaya, Masjid Sungai Lokan and Masjid Sungai Dua Utama in Butterworth, Masjid Bandar Raya Seberang Perai, Masjid Lama Sungai Kechil in Nibong Tebal and Masjid Bandar Putra Bertam in Bertam.

In another update, Chow expressed confidence that the reconstruction of the Bandar Tasek Mutiara Health Clinic would stay on track to meet its target completion by 2026.

He emphasised the importance of early long-term planning to establish an additional health clinic, in anticipation of future population growth in the area. — Bernama

