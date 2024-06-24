NIBONG TEBAL, June 24 — The Sungai Bakap by-election campaign is running smoothly and no police reports have been lodged so far.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said that, as of today, seven permits have been approved with no rejections.

“With 12 days remaining in the campaign period before polling day on July 6, the police advise all parties to comply with the rules and laws in place.

“Avoid any provocation against any party during the campaign, including vandalising or damaging campaign materials such as banners, posters and party flags,” he said in a statement today.

The Sungai Bakap by-election will see a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin and Abidin Ismail of Perikatan Nasional.

The Sungai Bakap seat, with 39,279 voters comprising 39,222 ordinary voters and 57 police officers, fell vacant following the death of its incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation. — Bernama

