KUANTAN, Oct 21 — The royal wedding events of Pahang Prince Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah and Tengku Natasya Puteri Tengku Adnan, will be held over five days starting tomorrow.

Comptroller of the Pahang Royal Household Major General Datuk Mohamed Zahari Yahya said the ceremonies will begin with Istiadat Meletak Kerja (initiation of duties ceremony) at Istana Abdulaziz here.

He said 16 cannon shots would be fired at 9.30am tomorrow to mark the beginning of the ceremony, with Tengku Panglima Raja Brig Gen Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah scheduled to recite the proclamation of the initiation of duties and hoisting the ceremonial flag.

“At 6.30pm, Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, are scheduled to grace the Yasin recital, tahlil and doa selamat event at Masjid Negeri Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah 1 here,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Zahari said that the bride’s father Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor will solemnise the royal couple at the Balai Mahkota Istana Abdulaziz at 8pm on Thursday, October 24.

The royal wedding events will proceed with the Istiadat Berinai (application of henna ceremony) on Friday, followed by the Istiadat Persandingan Diraja (royal wedding reception) on Sunday, also starting at 8pm at Istana Abdulaziz.

The Pahang Prince’s wedding events are also set to be steeped in rich cultures and traditions of Pahang, including through the Istiadat Santap Nasi Adap-Adapan (ceremonial meal), Istiadat Bersiram (ceremonial bathing), and Istiadat Menutup Kerja (completion of duties ceremony) on October 28.

Mohamed Zahari said the wedding events will conclude with Tengku Amir lowering the ceremonial flag to mark the completion of duties, followed by 16 cannon shots by the Royal Malaysia Police and prayers led by the Mufti of Pahang Prof Datuk Asmadi Mohamed Naim.

The solemnisation, application of henna and reception ceremonies will be broadcast live on two giant screens namely at the Kuantan City Council Square here and the Royal Museum Square in Pekan.

Various exciting activities will be held at both locations throughout the royal wedding ceremonies. — Bernama