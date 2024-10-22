KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced today that more than 4.3 million vehicles from Singapore crossed the Johor-Singapore border from January to September this year.

He revealed that over RM87 million has been collected in road charges.

“As of September 2024, a total of 4,397,229 vehicles have entered both entry points of Johor and Singapore, resulting in road charge collections of RM87,944,580.

“On average, 16,107 vehicles enter Malaysia from Singapore every day,” Loke said during the Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

The road charge is a fee imposed on all foreign-registered private vehicles (excluding motorcycles) entering Malaysia. A fee of RM20 is levied each time these vehicles cross the border.

Loke was responding to Bakri MP Tan Hong Pin, who inquired about the average number of vehicles crossing the Johor-Singapore border daily, the number of Singapore-registered vehicles, and the total amount of road charges collected.

According to Loke, as of September 2024, it is estimated that approximately 89,818 trips are made daily by various vehicles crossing the Johor-Singapore border through the Sultan Ismail Building (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security Complex.

This figure includes vehicles registered in both Malaysia and Singapore.

Of the total 89,818 trips recorded on average daily, the breakdown of vehicles is as follows: