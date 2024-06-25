GEORGE TOWN, June 25 — Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, the Barisan Nasional (BN) election director for the Sungai Bakap by-election, today said the coalition is working hard on its ground campaign to win over voters in the upcoming by-election next month.

The BN secretary-general said they will have to appeal to those who are on the fence and win them over.

“As we know, we need to go down to the ground to reach out to the people so we will be doing this during campaigning,” he told reporters after attending a E&E Industry dialogue session at Amari Spice Penang.

He said they will try to reach out to the people and explain any issues that arise to win over the voters’ confidence.

He said BN and its components are fully cooperating with its unity pact ally, Pakatan Harapan (PH), to ensure a win for the candidate from PKR, Joohari Ariffin.

Zambry said the cooperation level between the parties in the PH-BN unity pact is important and it is at a good level.

“If we look at the cooperation and campaigning work, the spirit shown by both BN and PH is good,” he said.

He added that this time around, there were no component parties refusing to participate or assist in campaigning.

“Last night I chaired a BN meeting and I can see the level of preparedness of the by-election machinery is good,” he said.

The Sungai Bakap by-election, set for July 6, is a straight fight between PKR’s Joohari and Perikatan Nasional's Abidin Ismail.

The seat was held by PAS after the party won the seat in last year’s state election.

PAS assemblyman Nor Zamri Latiff died on May 24 from a stomach inflammation, triggering the by-election.