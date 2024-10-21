KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has taken down a Facebook post uploaded earlier today that explained the differences between yellow and white zebra crossings, with no statement issued on the retraction at the time of writing.

The original post featured a video urging drivers to prioritise pedestrian safety at crossings.

In the video, DBKL noted that at yellow zebra crossings, drivers are required to stop if pedestrians are waiting, while at white zebra crossings, drivers must stop whenever pedestrians are crossing.

However, yellow crossings are typically used at intersections with traffic lights, often in areas with high traffic density, where both motorists and pedestrians must follow traffic signals.

This aligns with a 2020 post on X (formerly Twitter) by Cawangan Jalan JKR Malaysia, which explained that yellow zebra crossings are intended for locations where traffic lights regulate pedestrian movement.

LINTASAN BERWARNA KUNING-Lintasan ini mmpunyai lampu isyarat.Lintasan ini diperlukan sekiranya jln trsbut mempunyai kpdtan trafik tinggi & sukar utk pjln kaki melintas.Peraturan yg mengatakan lintasan ini ada kaitan dgn siapa dtg dahulu & siapa dtg kemudian adalah TIDAK BENAR. pic.twitter.com/1jAhOo5JB5 — Cawangan Jalan JKR Malaysia (@CawJalanJKR) January 22, 2020

The video also showed DBKL teams repainting zebra crossings across the city to maintain visibility and enhance safety.

DBKL had reminded road users not to ignore traffic signs, emphasising that road safety is a shared responsibility.